NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 204.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $323.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $330.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

