NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $853,816. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

