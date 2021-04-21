NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,637.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

