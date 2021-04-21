NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,065 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Globant by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Globant stock opened at $227.29 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.