NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

