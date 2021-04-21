NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,607 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.29. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

