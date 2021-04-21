NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,862 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

