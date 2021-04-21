NextDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $322,707.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. NextDAO has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $322,707.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00063850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020574 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00275770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00184537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,953,124,905 coins and its circulating supply is 1,912,892,796 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

