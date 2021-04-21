NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. NextEra Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.