NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. NextEra Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NEE opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

