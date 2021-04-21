NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 392.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

