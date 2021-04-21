NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.33 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -162.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

