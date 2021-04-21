NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.14. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 4,392 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

