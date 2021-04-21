NexTier Oilfield Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 17,932 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,895% compared to the typical daily volume of 359 call options.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 256.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

