NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on NFI Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.18%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.