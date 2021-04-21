NFT Index Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $575.38 or 0.01045567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $37,638.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.00675534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.28 or 0.07340086 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

