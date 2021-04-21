NFTX (NFTX) Market Cap Tops $65.09 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. NFTX has a total market cap of $65.09 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $138.96 or 0.00257799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00067687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00094366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00657953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.88 or 0.08004736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048626 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

