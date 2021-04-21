NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post sales of $21.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $19.77 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.07 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.08 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGM opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.