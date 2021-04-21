NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

