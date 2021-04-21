NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 34,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 963,359 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $33.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get NIC alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.