Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.04

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $10.50. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2,751 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

