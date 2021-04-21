Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Announces Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $765.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

