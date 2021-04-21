NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 107.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.