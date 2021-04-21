NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $176.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $176.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

