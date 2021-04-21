Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.30 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $83.17 million and $2.30 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,526.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.77 or 0.04109530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $907.41 or 0.01664177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.44 or 0.00462980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.00730372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.99 or 0.00537344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.67 or 0.00426719 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00252773 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,321,452,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,659,952,873 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

