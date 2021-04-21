Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after buying an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

