Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NIO by 173.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 781,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,615,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

