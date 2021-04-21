NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.