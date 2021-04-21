NKN Reaches Market Cap of $489.55 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001496 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a total market capitalization of $489.55 million and $331.95 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00275604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024854 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00049233 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.