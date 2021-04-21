Noir Price Down 46.4% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. Noir has a market cap of $436,114.61 and approximately $727.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,458,285 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

