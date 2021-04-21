Noku (NOKU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,936.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Noku coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $10,936.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00067582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00094309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00657978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.59 or 0.07364587 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.