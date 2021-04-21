Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $201.49 or 0.00359386 BTC on exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $256,052.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

NFY is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,105 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

