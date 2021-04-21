Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 1,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

