Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.29. 21,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.58. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.37 and a fifty-two week high of $278.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

