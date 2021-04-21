Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 786,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,938,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.13% of Ameris Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCB. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

ABCB stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

