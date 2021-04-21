Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,033,138 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,349,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of BancorpSouth Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of BXS opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.