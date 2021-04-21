Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 852,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,924,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.49% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Insiders sold a total of 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

