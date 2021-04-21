Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,033,138 BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,033,138 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,349,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of BancorpSouth Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

