Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 185,106 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,760,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of J & J Snack Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of JJSF opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.87. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $109.65 and a 52 week high of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.57 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

