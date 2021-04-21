Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 531,115 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,770,000. Norges Bank owned 0.06% of Koninklijke Philips as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

