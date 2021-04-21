Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 563,192 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 563,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,061,000. Norges Bank owned 0.72% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWE. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.54.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

