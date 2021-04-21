Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 944,496 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 944,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,742,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 754.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 550,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE AGO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

