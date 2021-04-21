Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 786,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,938,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.13% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

