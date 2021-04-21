Norges Bank Buys New Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,417,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,469,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

