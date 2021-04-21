Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 353,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,946,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -161.73, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,548 shares of company stock valued at $25,294,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

