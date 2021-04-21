Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,191,430 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,191,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,365,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of CommScope as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $36,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CommScope by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 814,475 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $10,720,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

