Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,396,682 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,396,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,544,000. Norges Bank owned 1.40% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.