Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,771,739 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,771,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,000. Norges Bank owned 1.11% of Investors Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

