Norges Bank Buys Shares of 387,893 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 387,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,479,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.20% of Albany International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of AIN opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

