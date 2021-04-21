Norges Bank Buys Shares of 525,276 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,715,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

